Hungarian delegation appreciates Green Pakistan campaign

Staff Reporter

A delegation of a Hungarian company Silvanus Forestry, led by its CEO Jeno Nemeth called on the Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam here Tuesday to discuss modern commercial forestry techniques for low rain fall countries like Pakistan.

Federal Secretary Climate Change Mr Khizar Hayat Khan, IG Forests Syed Mehmood Nasir and other senior officials from Forest Department were also present in the meeting said a press release issued here Tuesday.

Jeno Nemeth, apprised the Adviser regarding profile of his company in a detailed presentation. He told that the company has thirty years of experience in breeding of unique and fast growing varieties including black locust (Robinia) which is ideally suited to low rainfall areas. The company has successfully tested plantation at hungry and China and now establishing a high tech laboratory at Balkasar in Pakistan to test black locust and other fast growing species.

The delegation appreciated the Green Pakistan campaign and the “ten billion tsunami tree plantation project of Pakistan. They expressed their desire to participate in this drive in a public private mode. Malik Amin Aslam Khan, said we are doing plantation in a more planned manner by keeping in view the adaptability of the varieties in accordance with soil conditions.

He thanked the delegation for their appreciation to environment friendly initiatives of the Ministry and asked IG Forests to have a meeting with the delegation to assess technical aspects for further collaboration in this regard.

Share on: WhatsApp