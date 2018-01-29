Hundreds of students attend AEO Australian Education Expo

Staff Reporter

Karachi

After successfully organizing AEO Education Expo 2018 in Lahore on 22 January 2018, in Islamabad and Sialkot on 25th January AEO Pakistan has conducted its 4th and 5th Expo Event at Karachi Movinpick Hotel and Multan in Ramada Hotel where hundreds of students along with their parents participated and expressed great interest and excitement to enroll for admissions in top ranked Australian and other leading International Universities. Students appreciated AEO’s effort in provision of an ideal platform offering Free counselling sessions with official representatives of top ranked international universities to explore the options of enrolling for a degree of their choice entry to the exhibition is free.

Australia being a hub of quality education, provides everything a student dreams of from scenic beauty, wildlife safaris, and passion for sports; to most importantly universities that are ranked among the leading ones in the world. AEO Pakistan; Australian & Global Education Specialists and IELTS Official Test Centre, has been conducting Australian Education Expos since 2002, providing a perfect opportunity to Pakistani students seeking to Study in Australia. Over the years thousands of students have benefitted from AEO expos held twice annually across major cities of Pakistan.

This January, AEO Pakistan conducted its 33rd Australian Education Roadshow across 7 major cities of Pakistan. Representatives of More than 14 top ranked international universities participate expo providing a golden opportunity for Pakistani students to get free expert advice and counseling for their future study endeavors.