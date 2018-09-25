Hundreds protest against Indian Army Chief’s remarks

Our Correspondent

Muzaffarabad

A protest demonstration was held in Muzaffarabad, on Monday under the auspices of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir against the threatening remarks of the Indian Army Chief about Pakistan. Hundreds of people participated in the protest demonstration, who were holding banners and placards inscribed with anti-India slogans. They also raised high-pitched slogans against the Indian Prime Minister and the Army Chief.

Addressing the demonstration, the Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali strongly condemned the remarks and demanded of the United Nations to take notice of it.

He said that India had implemented draconian laws in occupied Kashmir and were killing innocent people on daily basis there. He said that hundreds of Kashmirs were behind the bars in the jails of India and the occupied territory.

Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said that the people of Kashmir had been struggling for their right to self-determination guaranteed to them by the international community and the United Nations but India was crushing their movement by use of brute force. He said that the United Nations should stop India from destroying peace in the region and settle the lingering Kashmir dispute according to its own resolutions and will of Kashmiri people.

The Vice Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir, Mushtaq ul Islam, PPP leader Javaid Mir, Qazi Shahid Hameed of Jamat e Islami, Maulana Atique Ahmad Danish, Qari Bilal Ahmad Farooqi, Abu Siyaf, Usman Ali Hashim, Tanzeer Iqbal and Mehfooz Inqilabi also addressing the demonstration highlighted the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

