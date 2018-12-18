Hundreds out of school children in UC Tang Sar

Rafiullah Mandokhail

‘In union council Tang Sar hundreds of children do no go to school besides dozens other unnoticed disabled living in the extremely poor hilly area.’ This is reveled in a recent survey conducted by Balochistan Rural Support Program under its Brace program in the district. Surrounded by dry mountains the union council Tang Sar of sensitive Murgha Kibzai area some 110km in the southeast of Zhob city, always remained backward and neglected.

The survey revels that the union council is a cluster of eleven villages and comprising around seven hundred households. Half of the population estimated over four hundred households’ fall under the poverty line in the first three bands of HHs poverty classification. The survey shows that 56% people of the total population belong to lower calls in terms of poverty. That is why 1742 children out of total 2774 children (5-16 of age) in the union council do not go to school. Moreover 732 children have never ever attended the school, either due to poverty, strict tribal and cultural barriers or lack of awareness.

Although neither a non-governmental organization had ever approached the area nor an official had set foot in these villages, however BRSP’s social mobilization staff led by field unit-3 in-charge SSO Naqeebullah Babar stepped into the area for the first time and accessed the community members including religious scholars and notables to support their BRACE program.

The staff members left no stone unturned to complete the Potential Control Persons (PSC) survey effectively. Following the survey a workshop was also organized in the area that was attended by over one hundred community members, elected representatives, Ulema and poor disable persons in a large number. Naqeebullah Babar said the European Union funded Balochistan Rural Development and Community Empowerment (BRACE) is a rural development program that would benefit 1.9 million people in 249 Union Councils of nine Balochistan districts including Zhob.

