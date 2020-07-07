Hundreds of youth arrested ahead of Burhan’s anniversary Burhan Wani will act as guiding light for freedom fighters

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops and police have arrested hundreds of youth on the eve of the 4th martyrdom anniversary of popular youth leader, Burhan Wani.

The troops and police have arrested the youth during massive house raids and crackdown operations in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Islamabad, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora areas to thwart anti-India demonstrations on the martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Wani. These youth have been lodged in different police stations.

It is to mention here that the extrajudicial killing of Burhan Wani on July 8, 2016 had triggered mass uprising in occupied Kashmir. Over 120 people were martyred and thousands others injured due to the use of brute force on peaceful protesters by Indian forces’ personnel within a few months, that year.

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations while paying glowing tributes to the popular Kashmiri youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani, and his associates on the eve of their fourth martyrdom anniversary have called upon the people to follow the protest programme given by the veteran leader, Syed Ali Gilani for July 8 and 13.

Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui in a statement issued in Srinagar said, martyr Burhan Wani, symbolizes the unrelenting resistance of Kashmiri people who are waging a struggle for right to self-determination for past more than seven decades.

Referring to the commitment of Burhan Wani to the Kashmir cause, Bilal Siddiqi said, ‘It is his valour, grace, devotion, patience and vision and wisdom by virtue of which he has become an icon of resistance.’ He said that the huge sacrifice of martyred Wani had embedded him in the history of resistance as an unforgettable hero who would act as a guiding light for all freedom fighters throughout the world.’ He appealed to the people to observe complete shutdown, tomorrow, and on 13th July as per call given by Syed Ali Gilani.

Patron of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Farida Bahanji, while paying tributes to Burhan Wani, said the whole world is aware of the impact of his martyrdom on the freedom movement of Kashmir. ‘The participation of tens of thousands of people in the funerals of Kashmiri martyred youth is manifestation of people’s hatred against India and their commitment to the freedom cause,’ she said. She added that the Indian aggression against unarmed Kashmiris had crossed all the limits and urged the United Nations to stop the state terrorism unleashed by Indian forces in the occupied territory.

Democratic Political Movement Chairman, Khawaja Firdous, in a statement eulogized the sacrifices of martyr Burhan Wani. He said that India under a nefarious agenda was settling outsiders in occupied Kashmir on the pattern of Israeli policies in Palestine to change the demography of the territory.

The Chairman of Islamic Political Party Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, in his statement paying homage to Burhan Wani, his two associates and the martyrs of 2016 mass uprising said that these sacrifices infused a new life in resistance movement. He said that Burhan Wani and other martyrs symbolized the sentiment for freedom. He said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs had centre-staged the Kashmir dispute at the international level.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League in a statement in Srinagar while paying glowing tributes to, Burhan Wani, his two associates, martyrs of 2016 mass uprising and 1931 said, ‘These martyrs presented invaluable and exemplary sacrifices for the Kashmir cause.’ A JKPL spokesman while hailing the spirit of people said that they are committed to the resistance movement.

Democratic Freedom Party during a central body meeting, presided over by Acting Chairman Mehmood Ahmed Saghar through video link, while paying tributes to Burhan Muzaffar Wani and other Kashmiri martyrs reiterated its call for a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute. The party said that the continued bloodshed in the occupied territory warranted an urgent intervention by the international community. The meeting also voiced its serious concern over the continued illegal detention of Party Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Shah and other Hurriyat leaders.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat AJK chapter at a meeting, presided over by its Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi, in Rawalpindi said that the sacrifices of Burhan Wani and other Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste. Addressing on the occasion, Ghulam Muhammad Safi said that Burhan Wani inspired the Kashmiri youth to join the resistance movement and they were rendering their lives by following in his footsteps. He said that Junaid Sehrai, the son of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, also offered the supreme sacrifice of his life for the freedom cause. He reiterated that tehreek-e-Hurriyat would continue the mission of Burhan Wani and other Kashmiri martyrs till it reached its logical conclusion.

Hurriyat AJK leaders, Syed Yousuf Naseem, Mir Tahir Masood, Hasan-al-Bana and Zahid Safi in a joint statement issued in Islamabad paid homage to Burhan Muzaffar Wani, the martyrs of 2016 mass uprising and those martyred by Dogra troops on 13th July 1931.