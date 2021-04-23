Hundreds of UoG contract employees regularised

Hundreds of contractual employees of the University of Gujrat (UoG) have been regularized and orders to this effect have been issued, the varsity announced in a press release.

The news brought smiles to the faces of all employees who had been working for long and varying periods of contracts. A large number of them had their contracts expired and were on the verge of losing their jobs.

Those got benefited from the decision thanked Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shabbar Atiq and lauded his relentless efforts in taking up the issue soon after he took charge as vice chancellor about two years ago.

His untiring efforts bore fruit when Governor Punjab and Chancellor Chaudhry Sarwar recently approved the adoption of Punjab Regularization of Service Act 2018 and Punjab Regularization of Service (Amendment) Act 2019 vis-à-vis regularization of UoG contract employees.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch. Pervaiz Elahi, also a co-founder of the university, had amply supported the regularization move.

The University of Gujrat has made great strides in a short span of time thanks largely to the efforts made by its leadership in promoting the cause of higher education in the country.