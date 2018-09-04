Hundreds of students rush to attend Australian Edu Expo

Staff Reporter

AEO Pakistan; Australian & Global Education Specialists and IELTS Official Test Centre, has been conducting Australian Education Expos since 2002, providing a perfect opportunity to Pakistani students seeking to Study in Australia. Over the years thousands of students have benefitted from AEO expos held twice annually across major cities of Pakistan.

This September, AEO Pakistan brings even bigger Australian Education Roadshow, being organized across 10 major cities of Pakistan. Representatives of More than 19 top ranked International Universities are participating at the expo providing golden opportunity for Pakistani students to get free expert advice and counseling for their future study endeavors.

The first exhibition of the series was held today in Lahore at PC Hotel. Hundreds of students along with their parents participated at the expo with great interest and excitement to enroll for admissions at top ranked Australian and other leading International Universities. Students appreciated AEO’s effort in provision of an ideal platform offering Free counselling sessions with official representatives of international universities to explore the options of enrolling for a degree of their choice.

The next expo of the series is scheduled to be held in Islamabad 5th September Serena Hotel, then Sialkot 6th September Hotel The Jeeven’s, Karachi 7th September Movenpick Hotel, Faisalabad 7th September Hotel One, Abbottabad 7th September Hotel One, Multan 8th September Ramada Hotel, Peshawar 9th September PC Hotel, Bahawalpur 9th September Four Seasons Restaurant and Hyderabad 9th September Hotel Indus. Entry to the exhibition is Free.

