Hundreds of people calls on CM

Staff Reporter

Hundreds of people coming from different districts called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the Darbar Hall of Civil Secretariat here on Friday.

Chief Minister went to the seat of every visitor and the people apprised him about their difficulties and presented applications to him.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar issued on-the-spot orders for the solution of problems of the visiting people.

He also directed for providing best treatment to sick children.

Various visitors thanked the Chief Minister for taking necessary measures to solve their problems. One elderly woman prayed for Usman Buzdar while another citizen hugged the Chief Minister and thanked him.

Talking on the occasion, Chief Minister said that solving the problems of the people is his responsibility and he feels satisfied by solving the problems faced by the general public.

PTI government is siding with the common man and public service is our prime agenda. It is a conspicuous sign of change that the doors of the Chief Minister’s Office are always open to the common man and genuine problems are solved, the Chief Minister concluded.

