Laos

Hundreds of people are missing and several are feared dead after a hydropower dam under construction in southern Laos collapsed, causing flash flooding which swept away homes, state media reported on Wednesday.

The disaster left more than 6,600 people homeless, the Lao News Agency reported. A video on social media showed villagers wading through muddy flood waters carrying belongings. Officials have brought boats to help evacuate people in San Sai district of Attapeu province.—Agencies

