Hundreds killed as powerful earthquake and tsunami hit Indonesia

AT least 800 people are dead with the death toll expected to climb even further in the wake of a devastating earthquake and tsunami which hit Indonesia

Rescue officials in Indonesia feared the full scale of the country’s earthquake and tsunami could climb far past the more than 800 already confirmed dead, as several large coastal towns remained cut off Sunday by damaged roads and downed communication lines.

The country’s disaster agency said the death toll more than doubled to 832, and nearly all of those were from the hard-hit city of Palu on the island of Sulawesi.

The regencies of Donggala, Sigi and Parigi Moutong — with a combined population of 1.2 million — had yet to be fully assessed.

“The death toll is believed to be still increasing since many bodies were still under the wreckage, while many have not been reached,” said disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho. He said a mass burial would be held Sunday for health reasons.

Share on: WhatsApp