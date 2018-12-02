Hundred days: PTI leadership

At the end of the honeymoon period of 100 days of PTI-led Government that beat the drum of the success at domestic level as due to its anti-encroachment drive, austerity measures, strengthening FIA, placing hand on bigwigs, and by establishing the writ of the state. Simultaneously, it boasts of its successful PM foreign tours that helped Pakistan to avert balance of the payment crisis and its vibrant foreign policy: replying Trump salvo and opening Kartarpur corridor as to bring arch-foe on the table are efforts that PTI and its leadership deserve the credit to be given.

Whereas, the episode of DPO Pakpattan transfer, transfer of IG Punjab and transfer IG Islamabad have brought criticism to PTI leadership as it backed off its policy of depoliticizing police due to which Nasir Khan Durrani also resigned as head of the Punjab Commission for Police Reforms. Criticism with praise should be welcomed by the PTI leadership in the larger interest of the country. The public should understand to err is human and to forgive is divine and PTI leadership should too make in mind that: mistake is not mistake but repetition of mistake is blunder.

AAMIR KHAN WAGAN

Larkana

Share on: WhatsApp