Humourist, author Mushtaq Yousufi passes away

KARACHI : Renowned humour writer and Urdu satirist Mushtaq Ahmad Yousufi passed away after a protracted illness at age of 94 here on Wednesday.

The most popular works of Mushtaq Yousufi included Chiragh Talay, Khakam-ba-dahan, Zarguzasht, Aab-E-gum and Sham-e-Shair-e-Yaaraan.

The deceased was conferred upon with two highest literary awards Sitara-i-Imtiaz Award and Hilal-i-Imtiaz in 1999 and 2002, respectively by the government in recognition of his contributions to Urdu literature.

Mushtaq Yousufi was born on September 4, 1923. He started his professional career as a banker.

He was famed and admired among the literary circles who were fond of his unique way and tone of homour in his creations.

The late author’s father served as a political secretary and was the first graduate Muslim in Jaipur. Yousufi came to Pakistan in 1956 and spent most of his lifespan in Karachi.

Literary circles have expressed deep grief on the death of the legendary writer and appreciated his services for Urdu.