Humbug of PTM

JUST a few years back the people of Syria, Libya and Yemen were living comfortable happy lives and enjoyed all the pleasures of life ie jobs, medical facilities, education and civic amenities etc. These countries didn’t have the challenges and threats as confronted by Pakistan, but still they got destroyed, just because the unity of their people was shattered through propaganda by those who feigned their friends. These mendacious friends disappeared after accomplishing their sinister tasks, leaving their innocent followers bleeding and completely battered to suffer for the times to come. Pakistan was faced with bigger challenges, a cunning enemy on Eastern border, hostile neighbour on the West and all the hostile intelligence agencies at work in the region against it, but it succeeded due to the sacrifices of its LEAs and the nation standing united behind it.

Due to US/ NATO post 9/11 invasion of Afghanistan the terrorists/ miscreants were pushed in the tribal region of Pakistan, these elements assisted by our enemies created havoc in Pakistan. In Swat they created parallel government, established their check posts and treated the passengers brutally as they felt like. They established their own courts and arbitrarily passed the judgments, without any morals, ethics or code. They forced the locals to marry their daughters with the terrorists at will and severely punished those who dared to defy them.

To create terror in the hearts of locals they even didn’t hesitate to brutally kill those defying them, in front of their family members by chopping off their limbs and extracting their eyes. In FATA these terrorists killed tribal elders and destroyed their centuries old social system. They had their own interpretation of Islamic laws, slaughtered human beings like animals and in certain cases played football with their heads. They were against the education and destroyed numerous schools, especially girl schools. They destroyed local’s business and forced them to either follow their dictates or migrate to settled areas. They decided which business were legitimate, as per their interpretation of Islam, and which were illegitimate and destroyed many shops, especially barber shops and CD shops, they even dictated their own code of dress and appearance and punished the violators.

The entire Pakistan became their sphere of operations and they gave blood bath to the whole nation through bomb blasts, suicide attacks and targeted killings. The schools, Madrasahs, Mosques, Imam Bargahs, Churches, hospitals, markets and LEA’s installations etc all became the targets of these terrorists. The victims included infants, students, teachers, ladies, elderly people, patients, doctors, nurses, lawyers, politicians, soldiers, generals and members from all the walks of the society. In the war against terror Pakistan lost over 74,000 lives, including over 8,000 Armed Forces personnel, tens of thousands injured and suffered an economic loss of over 123 billion dollars.?

Against the expectations of the entire World, Pakistan succeeded in defeating the terrorists from Swat in the shortest possible time. Through Operations Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad the Armed Forces have successfully rooted out terrorists from the country and eliminated their safe heavens from Pakistan, however the presence of Afghan refugees still pose some challenges.

The Pakistani Armed forces were comparatively ill-equipped and had inferior technology as compared to the US/ NATO forces operating in Afghanistan, but they achieved unprecedented success just because of their superior sacrifices and the entire nation standing behind them. The peace in Karachi has returned, the angry Balochi youth have joined the main stream, life in entire Pakistan has come to normal and the country has started on the path of progress. The sons of Armed Forces laid their lives in protecting Pakistanis from the terrorist in the length and the breadth of the country, but their maximum casualties occurred in FATA/ KPK protecting their Pashtun brothers. Not only did they fight the terrorists they created suitable environment for the locals to return to their homes and start a better life. Unprecedented number of children from FATA were granted admissions by the Armed Forces in APSs and Cadet Colleges, mostly free of cost/ on subsidized rates. Now FATA and KPK have the biggest number of Cadet Colleges in the country. The Armed Forces have been the biggest advocates of giving equal rights to the people of FATA like other Pakistanis and merging it with KPK as per the aspirations of locals.

However, the challenges are not far from over, the return of peace and economic progress of Pakistan, in view of CPEC, has not gone well with our enemies. With nuclear capability, strong militarily and unified nation the Pakistan is not an easy target, therefore our enemies have resorted to fifth generation warfare against it. The basic purpose of our enemy is to create confusion in the society and divide it on various pretexts through indirect means. The RAW in collaboration with NDS and TTP created a network of spies/ terrorists in Afghanistan, with tentacles in Pakistan, who carried out terrorist activities in Karachi, Balochistan and other parts of the country and mislead Balochi youth.? After the dismantling of Indian spy network, with the capture of Kulbhushan Jadhav, success in rooting out terrorism through Operations Zarb-e-Azb/ Radd-ul-Fasaad, Balochi youth joining mainstream and the sealing of Pak-Afghan border our enemies see their plans of destabilizing Pakistan being doomed. Now, frustrated from their failure, due to the sacrifices of the Armed Forces and resolve of the Nation, India and her Allies have embarked upon Hybrid war against Pakistan.?

Following Syrian and Libyan model our enemies want to create gulf between the Armed Forces and the masses and breed confusion in the society through false propaganda. For this purpose, they have acquired the services of their paid stooges, who in the guise of “Pashtun Tahafuz Movement” have started accusing and abusing Pakistan Army. Interestingly, those politicians who were not ready to give the rights to the people of FATA and opposed their merger with KPK have also joined the bandwagon. All the, so called, activists, liberals and self-acclaimed intellectuals, who never missed an opportunity to vilify Islam, Pakistan and its Ideology have also joined the campaign as per the wishes of their masters. The support of Ashraf Ghani, Indian media, Hussain Haqqani and others who have never wished well for Pakistan is a clear indication of their linkages with anti-Pakistan forces. These self-acclaimed well-wishers of Pashtun’s were never heard or seen when the Pashtun were being slaughtered by the terrorists in FATA, Swat and elsewhere, neither the killings of hundreds of innocent Pashtun in Kunduz saddens them. Interestingly certain political leaders/ parties who didn’t deliver while they had the power are also supporting PTM just for political mileage.

As for Pashtuns are concerned they are in every department/ walk of life and attain any post without discrimination. They own good businesses in the length and breadth of the country without any discrimination. FM Ayub Khan, Ghulam Ishaq Khan, who remained at the helm of affairs, Jahangir Khan, Jansher Khan, Youn Khan and Shahid Afridi are all Pashtuns and loved by all. There is, however, no denying the facts that a lot needs to be done to bring FATA at par with the rest of the country. The Armed Forces have done their bid to help the people of FATA, the government needs to do more to mitigate their sufferings. The passage of bill by the Senate to extend jurisdiction of Peshawar High Court and Supreme Court to FATA is a welcome step, however, to gain their full rights like other citizens of Pakistan, FATA needs immediate merged with the KPK, the sooner the better. All the citizens are like children to the state and the parents do not discriminate between their children, like FATA other underprivileged areas of the country also need immediate attention. We as a nation, however, need to watch out and identify that anyone who is trying to divide the society on various lines is not our friend rather is serving the interests of our enemies.

