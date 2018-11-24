Humans treated worse than animals in NAB custody: Saad

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Saad Rafique on Friday alleged that those in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) are being drugged to influence their confessional statements.

Addressing the National Assembly, the PML-N leader said, ‘During [Pervez] Musharraf’s time, NAB was used to force people into switching loyalties. Those who were with Musharraf were considered ‘Mr Clean’ and those who stood firmly by their viewpoints were punished by NAB. These were unfortunate times.’

Rafique lamented, ‘PML-N and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were given chances but despite attempts both the parties were unable to amend the draconian NAB law. We are responsible for this.’

‘Several lawmakers believe the NAB law has completed its time. However, despite this for some time now, NAB is being used as a tool to force people into switching political loyalties,’ he added. ‘Kamran Mujahid had earlier revealed NAB’s injustices and inappropriate behaviour and Shahbaz Sharif has said similar things. It has been told that NAB imprisons people in a room which is 10×10 in size.’

The PML-N leader further alleged, ‘When NAB failed to find any financial transaction against me, they arrested Qaiser Amin Butt and have been drugging him in NAB Lahore office. If his blood and urine test is conducted, the truth will come out before everyone.’

‘In NAB, Lahore’s custody such drugs are given which make people either lose their immunity or their ability to speak. People are also tortured into giving statements of NAB’s choice,’ he added.

Claiming that ‘humans are treated worse than animals in NAB custody’, Rafique said, ‘All this is happening in a Pakistan where we have a judicial system and a Constitution.’

Rafique explained that he is apprising the National Assembly regarding this so lawmakers are ‘aware that NAB is inflicting injustice on people’. ‘Peoples have been captured in cages and NA should take notice of this. Those who are in custody should be granted basic rights.

