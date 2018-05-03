Humans play key role in developing nations: Minister

City Reporter

Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Muhammad Aminul Hasnat Shah said that humans play a significant role in development of the nations.

He was addressing a national seminar on “Munnu Bhai Eik Ehad” organized by Mir Khalil ur Rehman Memorial Society and NGO Muslim Hands International at a local hotel on Wednesday.

“Those people are great who always think good for their associated department and never let it get weak”, he added.

The minister said that Munnu bhai was a great human being adding that what he left in legacy was the concept of helping humanity.

Aminul Hasnat Shah said that hardships did come but one had to face them with patience to achieve the desired results.

He prayed Allah Almighty that all the works initiated by Munnu bhai may keep flourishing. Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the struggle of Munnu bhai was beacon of light for all of us. Munnu Bhai had a lot of love in his heart for humanity.

Minister also appreciated the work of Muslim Hands for the needy persons in various countries. Muslim Hands Founder Chairman Syed Lakht Husnain said that it was the need of the hour to promote positive thinking.

He said positive approach played a key role in achieving desired goals. He also briefed about the working of Muslim Hands. Senior Analyst Sohail Warriach, Orya Maqbool Jan, IA Rehman and others also spoke on the occasion.