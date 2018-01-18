There is no one who would not feel a wave of pain and sadness after watching the picture of the little Zainab, smiling with innocence glowing on her face, and imagine the torturous pain she went through just before she left this cruel world.

Did Quaid-i-Azam fight for this sort of independence where such heinous crimes could take place at will? Where our future generation’s survival is at stake? We all need to stand together against all the social evils prevailing in our society. Before we can hold Government responsible, it is a humble request to all parents and elders to keep a vigilant eye on the children. Apart from creating awareness, parents should not leave their children alone with any male servants, especially picking and dropping of them in schools must be done by the parents.

They should keep good knowledge about their peers, who they play with and what are they exposed to in television and other electronic devices. We all need to be cautious every moment for the safety of our children because humanity’s darkest hour can strike any time.

KINANAH SHAHBAZ

Islamabad.

