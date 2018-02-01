Humanity is lost from society

It hurts me to mention that the society where we live in has no humanity. The word humanity is lost from our life. Recently, I was going in my car. There was a roadside accident involving two cars with one driver sustaining serious injuries. No one was willing to step forward to help the poor soul and to rush him to hospital. At last, he breathed his last crying for help. At the moment, I realised that the man did not die rather it was the humanity which died.

It is to request to all those people, who wait for someone else to do the work, please don’t wait for others and do themselves whatever possible for them in the circumstances. Today I am in trouble; tomorrow you may be in trouble. So help each other in time of need.

IQRA NOOR

Kech, Balochistan

