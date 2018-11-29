Humanity blessed in Rabi-ul-Awwal

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

An elegant program was organized with great gusto, with religious enthusiasm and solemnity to celebrate Eid Milad by Hyder Ali Abro at Pir Salih Shah Street next to Plaza Cinema here. SSP Shikarpur Sajid Ameer Saddozai and Shafqat Hussain Shah were chief guests and honorable guest, respectively.

Hyder Ali Abro speaking on the occasion said that Rabi-ul-Awwal Mubarak is the most significant month in the Islamic history because humanity has been blessed in this month and Muslims of all over the world observes Eid Milad with great gusto. Shafqat Hussain Shah and SSP Shikarpur also delivered the speeches and explained the importance of this day.

Taj Muhammad Qadri, Shafique Qadri, Abdul Ghaffar, Aamir Ali Abro, Sabir Ali Abro, Khadim Hussain Abro, Sajjin Ali Shaikh, Ghulam Murtaza Abro, Jibran Abro, Abdul Salam Unar, president press club Shikarpur, Rahmatullah Soomro, Rahim Bux Jamali, Sultan Rind and others also highlighted the importance. In last, arrangement of special Duaa [prayer] was also arranged in the program.

It is noteworthy that Sindh government also declared 12 Rabi Ul Awwal as public holiday in Sindh province. The number of notables of the city, advocates, and different people belonging to different walks of life attended the event and acclaimed the efforts of organizer. Besides, complete Mohalla had been decorated with lights and posters.

