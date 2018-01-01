Human trafficking involves million of people who are targeted which includes men, women and children. Deprived of their human rights, the three types of trafficking is prevailing in many regions of Pakistan. These are sex trafficking, forced labour and debt bondage.

The main cause of human trafficking is the migration from rural to urban areas in search of better lifestyle better conditions. And to enjoy all the necessities that are available in city. Due to high rate of population in Pakistan mostly this trafficking business could be observed in Punjab and Sindh. Humans are sold, rented, kidnapped and exploited. And the act of forced marriages is one of the main factors of this. In Dec 2016, the government amended its national strategic framework against trafficking, which has been extended to 2020 but no practical steps have been taken or fully implemented.

SHAERAN RUFUS

Karachi

