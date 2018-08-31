Human smugglers held

The FIA Faisalabad on Thursday arrested 15 human smugglers, including three proclaimed offenders, during a crackdown in Faisalabad and Sargodha divisions in the last one week.

According to FIA spokesman, the accused were involved in defrauding people of heavy amounts on the pretext of sending them to Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Germany and Canada for employment.

The accused are Amer Saeed, Mst Shagufta Kausar, Mateen Hassan,Iftikhar Ahmad, Nazim Ali, Faisal Shehzad, Sher Muhammad, Abdul Naveed and Qasim Ali.—APP

