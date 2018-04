Staff Reporter

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team arrested five human smugglers during operation.

According to FIA spokesman, the team conducted raids in different districts including Gujrat, Sialkot and Gujranwala and arrested the human smugglers namely Khurram Shehzad, Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Tahir, Muhammad Asghar and Qaisar Rehman.

The accused were involved in sending people illegally abroad and wanted in different cases of human smuggling. Further investigation is underway.