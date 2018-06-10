‘Human shield’ victim refused Bigg Boss offer

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Farooq Ahmed Dar, the 29-year-old who hit the headlines in April last year after being used as a human shield by the Indian Army Major Leetul Gogoi was reportedly offered Rs 50 lakh by reality TV show, Big Boss, to become a participant, but he refused.

Farooq Dar was quoted by “The Hindu” as saying, “I was offered 50 lakh by Big Boss producers in July last year. They even told me that tickets for me were ready.”

The offer reportedly came three months after images of him tied to an Army jeep went viral. Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Chairman of the International Forum for Justice, who is Dar’s petitioner before the Human Rights Commission of occupied Kashmir, said, “We were pursuing his compensation case when an unknown Big Boss producer approached him on phone. However, Dar is not a celebrity but a victim.”

The puppet authorities had rejected the commission’s recommendation for Rs 10 lakh compensation to Farooq Ahmed Dar.—KMS