Human shield case: SHRC asks police to file final report

Srinagar

In a fresh direction to senior superintendent of police (SSP) Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Tuesday sought final report in the case related to tying of a youth to a military jeep by Major Leetul Gogoi.

Farooq Ahmad Dar, a shawl maker, was tied to the bonnet of a military jeep by the army officer to use him as a “shield” against stone throwers, and paraded on different streets during the Srinagar parliamentary by polls.

The SHRC order came a day after an army Court of Inquiry held Major Gogoi guilty of violating the Army Act for “fraternising with local people and staying away from his place of posting at Beerwah in Budgam without authorisation”.

The commission issued the order on a plea Dar has filed through the International Forum for Justice and Human Rights. Bench of the human rights panel, comprising Justice Bilal Nazki and Justice Jang Bahadur, issued the direction, ordering the SSP of Budgam to file the final status report. It also directed the Jammu and Kashmir government to submit its report on action taken in the case within four weeks.

While the police have been asked to file a report on the criminal charges filed against Gogoi, the state government has been directed to apprise the rights body in detail about the reasons for denying the “human shield” victim the compensation of Rs 10 lakh for wrongful confinement, earlier granted by the commission. The government had earlier told the SHRC that there is no policy to provide any such compensation.

On 10 July last year, two months after Major Gogoi used Dar as “human shield”, the commission had called his action illegal and directed the Jammu and Kashmir government to compensate him. It had given the state six weeks to comply with its order.—GK

Share on: WhatsApp