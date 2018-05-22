Human rights situation in IOK repulsive: Masood Khan

Our Correspondent

Muzaffarabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir has said that development work throughout Azad Kashmir will be given priority and all projects will be completed in due time. He made these remarks while interacting with a delegation from the Bar Associations and Press Clubs from various districts of Azad Kashmir who called on him here.

He condemned the recent inauguration of the Kishanganga hydropower project by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Indian Occupied Kashmir, terming it a violation of the Indus Waters Treaty. He said that the situation in IOK is abhorrent, where the Indian occupation forces have held the towns and cities in a state of siege. He urged the members of the delegation to effectively mobilize resources in creating awareness of the heinous war crimes and human right violations taking place in IOK under the patronage of the central government in Delhi.

The President welcomed the recent decision to reform the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council saying the devolution of financial and administrative powers to the AJK government would help strengthen the functioning of the State machinery. Now the challenge is for us to streamline the machinery for revenue generation and utilize additional resources for the economic development of Azad Kashmir and welfare of its people.

He said that measures were being taken for the acquisition of land for the early establishment of the Neelum Campus of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and in this regard, the Vice Chancellor working in close collaboration with the Higher Education Commission and the Planning Commission of Pakistan for resolving issues regarding this matter. He distributed cheques to the Presidents of the Bar Associations and Press Clubs from Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Rawalakot, and Neelum; and the Principal of the Aghosh Foundation for orphans, Rawalakot.