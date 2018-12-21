M Mahmood Khan

Human Rights Day is observed by the international community every year. The nited Nations General Assembly, on December 10, 1948, adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. To celebrate the Day, a seminar titled: “Human rights situation in IoK: international law perspective and way forward” was organized at Kashmir House Islamabad on December 10, 2018 joinly by Policy Research Forum (a premier think-tank) and Kashmir Liberation Cell. It was a very high profile gathering of scholars, intellectuals, university students, representatives of All Parties Hurriat Conference and media men. The prominent Kashmiri intellectuals, working on Kashmir around the world, also attended this seminar and shared their views on Human Rights. It was indeed a marvellous effort of Policy Research Forum (headed by Dr. Muhammad Khan) and Jammu& Kashmir Liberation Cell (headed by Secretary Mansoor Qadir Dar) to bring all-important segments of society on board for joint venture on Kashmir case. With this kind of joint mechanism, the Indian narrative (of which India is successful to hoodwink international community) will be effectively countered. One of the overseas guest speakers apprised the audience that today is the 70th anniversary of Human Rights Declaration whereas; it is the 71st anniversary of miseries of Kashmiri people.

World community is to be reminded that the human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir should not be viewed in the perspective of a land dispute between the rivals but is a case of fundamental right of self-determination, acknowledged by United Nations Security Council Resolutions. India portrays struggle for right to self-determination as terrorism whereas, as per UN Charter, fighting for right of self-determination cannot be termed as terrorism and if so, then the Indian godfather Mahatma Gandhi had fought for similar right of Independence, therefore, he should also have been labeled as terrorist but he was not. As the Kashmiris could not get their right through UN Resolutions rather coercive tactics were used to subdue their struggle, they took arms for the struggle for their right in December 1989 in the valley which subsequently enlarged to Jammu and other regions in occupied Kashmir. The Indian army was further reinforced to crush the freedom movement with the presence of 800,000, troops; the highest militarized zone in the world, where worst kind of human rights violations are in practice under the draconian laws of AFSPA and Public safety Act.

The guest speakers highlighted the details of human rights violations; focusing on mass graves, use of pellet guns, custodial killings, gang rapes, denial of freedom of expression etc. The learned speakers covered all human rights which were being denied by Indian government/troops but strong words on fundamental human right; The Right of Education, were conspicuously missing. Although Professor Doctor Imtiaz Ahmed Khan from George Washington University ( USA ) mentioned about right of education but with just a slight touch . Education is a fundamental human right and essential for the exercise of all other human rights. Education is a powerful tool by which economically and socially marginalized adults and children can lift themselves out of poverty and participate fully as citizens. In held Kashmir, the situation is quite worst due to Indian atrocities and the children are not having proper and friendly study environment. I have served along the Line of Control (LoC) which is stretched over 720 KMs and along this, there are millions of Kashmiris living on both sides where Cease Fire Violations are a routine affair for the last over 2 decades.

The educational institutions get quite disturbed during this firing which compels them to abandon the school buildings. I am eye witness to an incident wherein a girl of just 10 years of age was hit by Indian machine gun burst while coming back from school in Battal area (punch sector). In a similar case, once the Indian security forces started firing on a school while incidentally; a UN Military Observer was also present at our location. He saw the school children rushing and running for safety. Seeing this, the UN Military Observer (from a Scandinavian country) got emotional as his eyes got wet (Scandinavian countries have 100% literacy rate and therefore , the bad situation with school boys, was a horrifying experience for him). There are many other cases of this kind. Besides LoC, the schools in Sri Nagar and other major towns are also affected with the huge presence of Indian security forces.

We can see the impact of pellet gun which is affecting the eyes of the victims but as we cannot see the future impact of denial of education, so we do not press it as hard as other human right violations. We have to remind the world that the girls of today in Kashmir, will be the mothers of future generations, therefore, denial/eprivation of this right will not only affect the present generation but will have serious effects on the generations to come, therefore, it is as lethal as physical killings by Indian security forces. The Policy for Research Forum should include this fundamental human right in their agenda to highlight this in their future plans.

— The writer, a Major Retired, is freelance columnist based in AJK.

