The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) has at last released a report titled “Situation of Human Rights in Kashmir” duly highlighting and pointing out the gross violations of human rights of Kashmiris perpetuated by the occupying Indian security forces in the Valley. The report, perhaps first of its kind by a world body, which has been quite rightly and timely welcomed by Pakistan government as well as political leaders has alleged Indian forces of carrying out killings, sexual violence, torture, unlawful detentions in the IoK.

Salient features of the UN report pertain to lack of justice and impunity, military courts and tribunals impeding justice, administrative detention, excessive use of force, killings perpetrated in 2018, use of pellet firing shotguns, torture and forced disappearance. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, according to the reports in the media, has called for sending a probe mission to Indian-occupied Kashmir to find out actual position and ground realities viz a viz human rights abuses and violations by the Indian occupying security forces on unarmed Kashmiris who are only struggling for securing their birth rights of self-determination in accordance with the resolutions adopted by the UN about seven decades ago and as such Kashmir issue remains a lingering unfinished and unresolved issue on the world body agenda.

Pakistan has all along been extending moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiris and condemning the Indian occupying security forces brutalities and atrocities killing Kashmiri men, women and children and it is good to note that for the first time in many, many years world body’s Human Rights Commissioner has highlighted the ongoing Indian excesses human rights abuses and called for sending a probe mission to Indian Occupied Kashmir for on the spot ascertainment of facts and figures in this regard.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

