Human overpopulation is one of the biggest problem of every country. Bar graph of my country’s population is drastically going up with passage of time. Google showed that in 2018, Pakistan shared 2.63% of world population. Overpopulation is an alarming situation for our earth. Child labour, reduction in mortality rate, poverty and immigration are some leading causes of overpopulation. Overpopulation is creating many problems for human beings. Overpopulation is affecting our environment by setting pressure on resources.

Consumption of fossil fuels, usage of water and quantity of food increases day by day. More population means, more need of food, water, land and fuel. Overpopulation is cause of deforestation and deforestation causes global warming. Our resources are decreasing drastically. It’s time to do something. Govt should promote women empowerment, education, family-planning and spread awareness among people. In this way, overpopulation can be controlled.

NIMRA ANJUM

Via email

