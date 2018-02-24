Human development key to accelerate economy growth: Murad

Our Correspondent

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that human development is the key to accelerate growth in economy.

He was talking to a World Bank Mission which is visiting Sindh from Feb 19 to 23, 2018, to explore the options for improving population outcomes in the province.

The mission was led by Miss Sameera Maziad Al Tuwaijri, Lead Health Specialist and Team Leader, World Bank Washington. Other members of the mission were Cristine Isabel Panasco Santo, Program Leader, Naoko Ohno, Senior Operations office, Tayyeb Masud, Senior Health Specialist, Shakil Ahmed, Senior Economist, Sohail Abbasi, Senior Social Protection Specialist, Sarah Masale, Deputy Country Director, UNFPA, Dr Yasmim Qazi, The David and Lucile Packard Foundation, Dr Shabir Chandio and Dr Dileep Kumar, USAID Dr Talib Lashari Technical Advisor, PWD was the focal point of the mission on behalf of Sindh government.

The mission held a concluding meeting with the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM House. They appreciated the high-level political commitments in Sindh for human development especially in terms of implementing Pakistan’s international Commitment on Family Planning (FP) 2020. The mission also noted that Sindh is the first province to develop the Costed Implementation Plan (CIP) to achieve the goals of FP 2020.

In this regard, Sindh will increase its Contraceptive Prevalence Rate {CPR} from 30 percent in 2015 to 45 percent in 2020. Besides Population Welfare Department has developed the Population Policy.

In the meeting, it emphasized for accelerated growth in the economy for which it was suggested that human development is key to such progress. In this regard, birth spacing, girls education, youth involvement, women empowerment are the critical areas.

The mission presented policy options for accelerated progress including family planning. The recommendations included institutional reforms in short term, medium term and long term.

The mission appreciated the work of Sindh FP 2020 Working Group, Task Force and recommended that such a multi-sectoral forum may be further strengthened to address issues of women empowerment, gender equalities, social determinants of health and stream-lining the service delivery.

The recommendations also included implementation mechanisms, monitoring and evaluation and the ?nancing of new interventions.

Earlier, the World Bank Mission had held meetings with Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, MNA and Chair Sindh FP-2020 Working Group/Task Force, Miss Shahnaz Wazir Ali, Provisional Technical Coordinator, Oversight Cell, Shireeri Narejo, Secretary Planning and Development, Dr Fazlullah Pechuho, Secretary, Health, Laeeq Ahmed, Secretary, Population Welfare Department, Dr Shahab Qamar, Special Secretary, Finance and Raheem Shaikh, Special Secretary to Chief Minister.

The Mission also visited Aga Khan University and some NGOs to assess their role in population sector.