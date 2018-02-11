Human Development Forum to be held from 13th

Staff Reporter

The Planning & Development Department, Punjab, in collaboration with Urban Unit, is organising a two-day international level stakeholders event titled ‘Human Development Forum’ here from Feb 13.

Ministers, government officials, national and international technical experts, development partners, academia and representatives of private sector will participate in the event, the P&D spokesman said here Saturday.

The inaugural session is expected to be chaired by Punjab Chief Minister and there would also be a launching session of various important initiatives and reports at the event. High profile speakers like Mr Jamie Saavedra, the ex-education minister of Peru, Dr Sania Nishtar, WHO Global Commission on NCDs and Mr Neil Buhne UN Resident Coordinator Pakistan will deliver their keynote addresses, he added.

The forum, he mentioned, would focus on specific themes of Health, Education, Water Sanitation & Hygiene Nutrition, and Population Planning. This two-day event will cover six technical sessions (i) Inclusive & Sustainable Human Development (ii) Better Healthcare, Better Development (iii) Water, Sanitation and Hygiene for Development (iv) Education, Skills for a Sustainable Tomorrow (v) integrating Development into Population Planning (vi) Making Nutrition a Priority. The discussion on these domains aims to discuss initiatives of the Government in areas of human development, to identify the best practices and to establish cross-sectoral linkages for partnership and continued development.

The forum would be attended by 500 delegates and experts including experts from government, academia and the private sector, he concluded.