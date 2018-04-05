Human carnage in IOK

Dr Muhammad Khan

IN Indian occupied Kashmir, the Bipon Rawat Strategy is in full swing. On March 31 and April 1, 2018, the world witnessed the worst human massacre in Shopian area of Indian occupied Kashmir. More than 20 Kashmir youth were brutally killed by Indian Army. These all youth were arrested and taken into torture centres weeks ago. The only crime these Kashmiri young have committed that, they were demanding their right of self-determination through peaceful demonstrations. They all fell prey of of the infamous Bipon Rawat Strategy, which Indian Army Chief announced in February 2017. The salient feature of the strategy is that, any Kashmiri asking for the right of self-determination must be killed. Since then, hundreds of Kashmiri youth have been kicked and thousands wounded.

‘The New York Times’ in its April 1, 2018 edition has given a complete story of this massacre at the hands of Indian forces. The newspaper quoted Lt General AK Bhatt, of Indian Army who said, “It is a special day for our forces.” Which mean, killing Kashmiri youth and genocide of Kashmiris is something Indian Army feel pleasure and great achievement? This depicts the moral state of Indian Army that, killing of unarmed, innocent and helpless Kashmiris is a great achievement for the India. Should India claim that, Kashmir is its integral part and Kashmiris are its people. The question arises, which nation in the world enjoys killing its masses?

There is a curfew imposed in IOK throughout. Indeed, it was imposed before this stage managed drama by Indian Army. Whereas, the Indian Army and state of India consider these killings as their success, the people of Kashmiri develop more hate against this lawless democracy and fake secularism. ‘The New York Times’ also quoted the locals of the areas who said, “For as long as the last Kashmiri is alive, we will come out to support militants.” Sameer Yasir of The New York Times’ interviewed the youth who said, “For every 10 killed, 20 more will join until this land is freed from Indian occupation.” Such are the emotions of the Kashmiri youth. They are not ready to accept anything less than their right of self-determination.

Earlier As reported by Rifat Fareed of Al Jazeera, on February 2, 2018, five Kashmiri youth were killed by Indian security forces in Ganawpora area of Shopian District as a continuation of Rawat strategy. They included a 19-year-old Javaid Ahmad Bhat, a big cricket fan was killed while he was returning after playing the cricket, peacefully. The other youth of shopian were killed by Indian Army, since they were pelting stone on Indian Army vehicles, what a licence of killing, the brutal Indian Army has to kill Kashmiri youth. Later, the IOK police said that, they “have registered a case against the army for killing civilians.” But, Indian Army and paramilitary forces have impunity, indeed a licence to kill the innocent and unarmed Kashmiris, who can resort to stone pelting the maximum.

In last four months, Indian security forces have killed over 200 Kashmiri youth in various parts of IOK. Most of the killings have even not reported in media. Some of these Kashmiri youth are taken into custody under the provisions of Public Safety Act and Armed Forces Special Power Act and then tortured and killed. Some of them are taken to LoC and killed in fake encounters, showing them as militants, trying to enter IOK through AJK. The firing along LoC by Indian Army is a routine matter for Indian Army. From the realist’s perspective, there are two most distinguished characteristics of the current wave of Kashmiri movement against Indian occupation in IOK. First; the Kashmiri youth has taken over the entire freedom movement in their hand ever since the cold blooded murder of Burhan Wani, a social media activist killed by Indian Army on July 8, 2018. Second, the Kashmir youth have clearly identified Pakistan as their destination. Affiliation with Pakistan is pinching the India more. For this dedicated love with Pakistan, the Kashmir youth are paying a very heavy price in term of their lives, continued brutalities at the hands of Indian security forces, unemployment, social and state discrimination and above all a continuous Indian occupation.

India has been warned by people like former Chief Minister of IOK, Dr Farooq Abdullah and former External Affairs Minister, Yaswant Sinha that, there has to be some political solution to Kashmir, rather killing the youth. Dr Farooq Abdullah even confessed that, Kashmiris love Pakistan; “Here in Kashmir people love Pakistan. Even if you (New Delhi) will throw all your treasuries open for them, you can’t take away the sentiment from their hearts.” Quietness of international community over the worst killings of Kashmiri youth is meaningful. UN and civilized international community must understand that, Kashmir holds the key for peace between Pakistan and India and peace between these two neighbours would guarantee peace and stability of South Asia, which further guarantee the international peace, owing to nuclear dimension of the dispute. Pakistan and the people of Kashmir strongly realize that, wars and conflicts are not the solution of Kashmir dispute as nothing came out from the previous wars. Killing Kashmiri youth for their demand of right of self-determination, freedom from Indian occupation and above all for their love with Pakistan is not the solution.

— The writer, Professor of Politics and International Relations, is based in Islamabad.