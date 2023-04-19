Human birth: Worldly views and beyond | By Dr Rajkumar Singh

Human birth: Worldly views and beyond

BIRTH can have spiritual significance for many people, as it represents the creation of new life and the continuation of the cycle of existence. In many spiritual traditions, birth is seen as a sacred and miraculous event that connects individuals to the divine. The birth of a child is celebrated with rituals and ceremonies that honour the new life and offer blessings for their future. Similarly, in Hinduism, birth is viewed as a part of the cycle of life and death, or samsara. According to Hindu belief, each birth offers an opportunity for individuals to learn and grow spiritually, and to progress towards the ultimate goal of enlightenment or moksha. In some spiritual traditions, birth is also seen as a symbol of renewal and rebirth. It represents the opportunity for individuals to start anew, to let go of past mistakes, and to embrace new beginnings.

Ultimately, the spiritual significance of birth varies widely depending on the individual and their cultural or religious background. However, for many people, it represents a profound and transformative event that connects them to the divine and to the larger cycles of existence. The main purpose of birth, from a biological perspective, is to ensure the continuation of the species through reproduction. Reproduction ensures that genetic material is passed down to future generations, allowing the species to survive and evolve over time. However, from a personal perspective, the purpose of birth can vary widely. For some individuals, the purpose of giving birth may be to start a family, experience the joys of parenthood, or carry on their family’s legacy, while for others, it may be a fulfilling experience or a personal accomplishment.

Human birth: Stages of development: The reason why we take birth, or why we are born, is due to the biological process of reproduction. Humans, like all living organisms, are designed to reproduce and pass on their genetic material to the next generation. This process ensures the survival of the species. In humans, reproduction occurs through sexual intercourse, where a sperm cell from the father fertilizes an egg cell from the mother. The fertilized egg then begins to develop into a foetus, which eventually leads to the birth of a baby. While the biological process of reproduction is the main reason why we take birth, there may also be cultural or personal reasons why individuals choose to have children.

In the context, some people want to start a family, carry on their family name, or experience the joys of parenthood, however, the decision to have children is a personal one that varies from individual to individual. The stages of labour include the early stage, active stage, and transition stage. During the early stage, the mother experiences contractions that become more frequent and intense over time. In the active stage, the contractions become stronger and closer together, and the cervix begins to dilate. During the transition stage, the cervix fully dilates, and the baby begins to move down the birth canal. After the baby is born, the placenta and umbilical cord are expelled from the mother’s body. The baby is then assessed and cleaned up, and the mother is monitored for any complications. It’s important for pregnant women to receive prenatal care throughout their pregnancy to ensure a healthy delivery.

Benefits of birth: The benefits of birth can be both personal and societal. From a personal perspective, giving birth can be a rewarding and fulfilling experience. It can bring joy, love, and a sense of purpose to individuals and families. Many people also feel a strong sense of connection to their child and a desire to care for and protect them. From a societal perspective, birth can also have positive impacts. It contributes to the growth and renewal of the population, which can support economic and social stability. Additionally, having children can help to pass on cultural values and traditions to future generations. There are also many health benefits associated with giving birth. For mothers, the hormonal changes that occur during pregnancy and childbirth can have positive effects on mental health, including reducing symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Dimensions and prospect of birth: In general, the birth of a human has many dimensions which include: a). Existential philosophy, birth is seen as a fundamental aspect of human existence. It represents the beginning of an individual’s journey through life and the opportunity for them to make choices and define their own existence. b). Metaphysics: In metaphysical philosophy, birth is often associated with the concept of being or existence. It represents the emergence of a new entity or being into the world, and raises questions about the nature of reality and the meaning of existence. c). Ethics: In ethical philosophy, birth is often tied to the idea of moral responsibility. It represents the beginning of an individual’s life and their entry into a moral community, where they are subject to ethical norms and responsibilities. As the global population continues to grow and age, the prospects of birth may have significant impacts on society and the environment.

For instance, declining birth rates in some countries may lead to changes in economic and social systems, while increasing population growth may put pressure on natural resources and exacerbate climate change. d). Social and cultural changes: The prospects of birth are also shaped by social and cultural changes, such as shifting attitudes towards family structures, gender roles, and reproductive rights. These changes can have significant impacts on the way individuals think about and experience birth, and may influence the way we structure our societies and institutions. Social services can have significant impacts on birth outcomes and the health of mothers and infants.

— The writer is Professor and Head, Department of Political Science, B N Mandal University, Madhepura, Bihar, India.

Email: [email protected]