Humam to clash against Anas in CAS National Junior Squash

Peshawar

Top seeded Humam Ahmad of PAF setup final showdown with Anas Bukhari of Punjab in the final of the Under-13 category of Chief of the Air Staff National Junior Squash Championship being played at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex here Thursday. Humam recorded victory against his strong rival Muhammad Hanif of PAF in the first semi-final. The two players exhibited classical display of forceful shorts, nick, drop and some long rallies in the 34 minute play.

Humam Ahmad, who is also going for the US Junior Open to be played in Boston, USA and British Open in Birmingham, United Kingdom, played well and won the first set by 11-6 and got the second set at 11-8 but lost the third set to Muhammad Hanif at 6-11. It was the fourth game when Humam Ahmad marched into victory at 11-8. In the second semi-final of the same category, second seed Anas Bukhari of Punjab beat Yasin Khattak in straight set, the score was 11-8, 11-5 and 11-6. In the quarter-finals, Humam Ahmad PAF beat Hassan Zahid PAF 3-0, M. Hanif PAF beat Sakhi Ullah 3-1 Yasin Khattak PAF beat Ibrahim Mohib 3-0, Anas Bukhari Punjab beat Mehmoob Mehboob 3-0. In the Under-19 category, top seed Abbas Zeb of Wapda recorded victory against Naveed Rehman of Sindh by 11-4, 11-2 and 11-5 in just 28.—APP

