Humaira files for divorce from husband

Popular Pakistani singer Humaira Arshad has once again filed for khula from her husband, actor Ahmad Butt.
The singer approached a family court in Lahore on Wednesday to file a petition to start divorce proceedings once again. Arshad had withdrawn her earlier plea for khula in January this year.
“For the sake of my son, I had reconciled with my husband despite all our differences,” Arshad said while speaking to media outside the court. “But I cannot live with him anymore as I am subjected to violence and am fed up of daily fights,” she added.
The ghazal singer has been embroiled in a testing relationship with her husband and the couple has publicly accused each other of fraud and abuse, among other things on multiple occasions.—INP
