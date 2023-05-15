Humaima Malick’s new bold pictures set internet on fire

LAHORE – Lollywood diva Humaima Malick left social media users awestruck with her sizzling and bold pictures as Raja Natwarlal star has been creating waves with her latest bold avatar.

Malick, known for her impeccable sense of style, has often been seen making bold fashion statements on and off the red carpet as her versatile fashion taste helps her carry off various looks with elegance and confidence.

Dream! You bet, she captioned the latest post slaying a shimmery mini outfit with dark-toned leggings and high heels. The diva oozed oomph with a sleek high ponytail and sizzling makeover.

The hot pictures of the Pakistani showbiz star got thousands of likes soon as fans showered praise on her for the bold look.

For the unversed, Humaima made her acting debut in 2009 with the Pakistani film Bol, directed by Shoaib Mansoor, and her performance in the film earned her critical acclaim and established her as a top-tier performer.

She then ventured into Bollywood with the 2014 movie Raja Natwarlal as she starred opposite Emraan Hashmi and played the role of a bar dancer. Over the years, the actor received several awards for her performances.