Huma Qureshi’s new bold video at beach goes viral

Indian diva Huma Qureshi known for being one of the hottest divas in the industry continues to rule the heart of her fans and social media users.

The Gangs of Wasseypur star is quite active on social media and keeps netizens hooked with sizzling avatars. Nowadays the actor is vacationing in Goa, and she shared recent glimpses from Goa, an Indian coastal city famous for its beaches, and never-ending fun.

In a recent clip, the 36-year-old was spotted sharing a clip of herself from one of the beaches. Donning a blue and white printed swimwear, the diva slayed her vacation look. With Anders Sohn’s track Fly Away With Me in the background, she was spotted having quality time.

“Wake up and jump in the ocean kinda day,” the caption reads and the post went viral, garnering huge response from social media users.

Courtesy: iamhumaq/Instagram

Huma Qureshi is an Indian film actress and model. She was born on July 28, 1986, in New Delhi, India. Qureshi initially worked as a theater actor and model before making her debut in Bollywood.

For the unversed, the actor made debut with Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012. The actor appeared in several Indian films including Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, Ek Thi Daayan, Dedh Ishqiya, Badlapur, and Jolly LLB 2. Besides Hindi cinema, she also appeared in several Netflix series Leila.