Pakistani entrepreneur and social activist Huma Fakhar has been nominated amongst 12 women selected from all over the world for the prestigious Global Woman Inspiration Award. This award is for women who have been pioneers in their work for their country and have been a source of inspiration throughout their journey. The winner shall be announced in London on 17th July.

Ms Fakhar has been recognised for her work in:

-co-authoring Pakistan s White Revolution Dairy Investments vision “Dhoodh Darya”. It laid the foundation of corporate dairy farms in Pakistan and Empowered more than 500,000 women in the dairy sectorEncouraging and training entrepreneurship at school level especially girls in orphanages in Pakistan so they may sustain themselves.

Representing Pakistan as member of India Pakistan, Afghanistan Pakistan, Malaysia Pakistan Business forums including various Trade Ministerial’s Doha, Hong King, Mexico and at the White House in the US.

And for the recently launched Circularity fund “Green Footprints “ to support startups in circular business models, circular R&D and innovation and sustainable supply chains especially in the food sector.