‘Hum rahe ya na rahe kal, Kal yad ayenge ye pal’; Twitter remembers forever-loved KK

By
Web Desk
-
12
KK

Islamabad: KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath), the much-loved and acclaimed Bollywood artist who mesmerized music fans for almost three decades, has passed away. After a live performance in Kolkata, the 53-year-old singer died. After his performance at Nazrul Manch on Tuesday, KK reportedly tumbled down the steps at the hotel where he was staying. He was declared dead at the Calcutta Medical Research Institute around 10:30 pm.

Following his death, his fans took to Twitter to express their shock and remembered him through his evergreen songs.

“Next playlist.”

“One legend, many classics.”

“The last ride.”

Previous articleICC World Cup 2024 qualifications to begin in June
Next articleAC Milan to be sold to RedBird

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR