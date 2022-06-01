‘Hum rahe ya na rahe kal, Kal yad ayenge ye pal’; Twitter remembers forever-loved KK

Islamabad: KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath), the much-loved and acclaimed Bollywood artist who mesmerized music fans for almost three decades, has passed away. After a live performance in Kolkata, the 53-year-old singer died. After his performance at Nazrul Manch on Tuesday, KK reportedly tumbled down the steps at the hotel where he was staying. He was declared dead at the Calcutta Medical Research Institute around 10:30 pm.

Following his death, his fans took to Twitter to express their shock and remembered him through his evergreen songs.

“Next playlist.”

What happened!!This was not supposed to happen, the most beloved singer of my life closed his eyes while singing. I do not know what to do, this is an irreparable loss. May God give peace to his disembodied soul.#KKPassesAway #KKforever pic.twitter.com/brIB7boBa8 — Aniruddha Mahapatra Official (@AITC_Aniruddha) June 1, 2022

“One legend, many classics.”

My heart has been broken.💔💔

Today, a magnificent voice was lost. Your songs make us happy Real Gem💎 Forever Legend KK#RIPKK #KKLIVE #KKPassesAway pic.twitter.com/yPoZEDEfeV — Amaan Khan (@AmmuKhan08) June 1, 2022

“The last ride.”