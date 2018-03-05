HUJ protest attack on press club

Staff Report

Badin

Hyderabad Union of Journalists (HUJ) staged protest demonstration against attack over Mirpurkhas press club in front of Hyderabad press club. The protest led by Khalid Khokhar, central vice president, PFUJ, Lala Rehman Samoon, Jai Parkash Morani, president, Hyderabad Union of Journalists (HUJ), Joint secretary, Fahim Baber, Finance secretary, Zaffar Hakro, members of executive committee, Mansoor Mari, Ghulam Fareed Lakho, Niaz Wighio, Jan Ali Leghari, Ashok Sharma, Azeem Barecho, Aijaz Chandio, Sajid Ali Khan, Naveed Panhwar and others.

They chanted slogans against such violence, high headedness, terror and act of attack over journalism and freedom of expression. While addressing the gathering representatives said they would not tolerate such attacks over journalists and journalistic institutions.

They said freedom of expression was essential for existence of democracy in the country. They said governments were failure to secure journalists. Representatives of HUJ demanded that those miscreants.