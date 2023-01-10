France captain Hugo Lloris has decided to curtail his international career in order to spend more time with his family.

The 36-year-old walks away from the international side having made a record 145 appearances for Les Bleus. He also captained his side a record 121 times after making his debut in 2008.

He immediately became one of the mainstays of the team, taking part in the European Championship in 2012, 2016 and 2020 as well as 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cup tournaments.

“There comes a time when you have to know how to hand over the reins. I have always said over and over again that the French team doesn’t belong to anyone, and we all have to make sure that’s the case, me first,” he told L’Equipe in an interview.

“I think that the team is ready to go on. There is also a goalkeeper who is ready (Mike Maignan).

“I prefer to go out at my peak than wait for a downturn. There is also a family choice, I feel the need to spend more time with my wife and children.”

Under his captaincy, France won the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2021 Nations League.

Lloris’ last appearance for France was in the final of the 2022 Qatar World Cup where his side lost to Argentina on penalties.

France’s coach Didier Deschamps also paid homage to Hugo Lloris after the news of his retirement.

“A great servant of the French team is taking his leave and I would like to pay tribute to his exceptional career,” Deschamps said.

“It was a pleasure and an honour for me to be his coach. I wish all coaches had players like him to coach. Hugo has my respect and gratitude. I wish him happiness.”

Lloris’ former teammate Gareth Bale announced his retirement from the sport the same day.

He will continue to represent Tottenham, a side he has been a part of since 2012.