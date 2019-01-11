Huge trade potential exists between China, Pakistan: Yao Jing

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing has expressed his country’s interest in importing food and agriculture items including potato, cherry and wheat from Pakistan.

In a meeting with Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan on Friday, the ambassador said huge trade potential existed between the two countries and both the governments should make maximum use of it and move in that direction with a long-term partnership.

Pakistan and China are members of various organizations and being member of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Pakistan has endorsed agreement on cooperation in agriculture between the governments of the member states of the organization, said the envoy.

He informed that China produced food for 20pc of the world’s population and it also imports huge quantity of food for its population. China is a strong force in South Asian region and CPEC opened up new venues of cooperation between two friendly neighbours.

China, he said, was the 4th largest export market of Pakistan. It is heartening that both countries have signed free trade agreement (FTA) which has facilitated to expand bilateral trade.

He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit in the first week of November, 2018 was very important as both sides signed (MoU) also on agriculture cooperation has also been signed on the same occasion followed by Chinese delegation’s visit to the Ministry of National Food Security.

Federal Minister Mehboob Sultan appreciated the interest shown by the ambassador and assured him that Pakistan was ready to cooperate with its time-tested ally in that field.

He said that government was moving ahead to collaborate in achieving foot and mouth disease free zone and a memorandum of requirements for the establishment of FMD free zone is currently negotiated by both sides.

We believe in ease of doing business and if we collaborate for the elimination of Foot & Mouth Disease (FMD) it would boost our meat export to China Mehboob Sultan said extending invitation to Chinese experts to visit the three districts of Punjab which are identified as FMD free zone.

He also expressed his desire for both countries to deliberate upon working on establishing FMD vaccine plant in Pakistan with the Chinese assistance in the upcoming joint Working Group meeting and move towards self-reliance.

