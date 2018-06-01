Huge quantity of smuggled drugs recovered in raid

Rawalpindi

District Health Department (DHD) along with local police raided a godown at Dhoke Chaudrian and seized huge quantity of smuggled drugs.

According to details, a team of DHD, under the surveillance of Drug Controller Navid Anwar, on a tip off, conducted a raid on in godown where a huge quantity of drugs was stocked. During the raid, the owner managed to escape from the scene.

A case had been registered with Race Course Police Station under sections 23/27 of Drug Act 1976 and further investigation was on. The medicines were smuggled from neighboring country and were not registered, an official told APP.—APP