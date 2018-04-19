Huge quantity of narcotics prohibited medicines, hazardous milk destroyed

Staff Reporter

The Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Islamabad destroyed huge quantity of narcotics, prohibited medicines, hazardous powdered milk and other items.

The MCC organized a ceremony in connection with the destroying of the narcotics and other items here on Wednesday.

During the ceremony, huge quantity of hashish, 15 kilogram heroin, foreign origin liquor, banned medicines and other banned items worth billions of rupees were set on fire.

The Director General (DG) Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), Major General Musarrat Nawaz Malik, custom officials and others attended the drugs burning ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Major General Musarrat Nawaz Malik said that the menace of drugs is one of the most damaging and life crippling threats for the society.

He said that the ANF is striving for the absolute elimination of drugs in order to achieve the goal of establishing a drug free society in Pakistan.—INP