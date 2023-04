Pakistan Coast Guards seized a huge quantity of liquor being smuggled into Karachi through sea route on Saturday.

According to official sources, as many as 4,573 bottles of liquor were being smuggled from Windar, a city in Balochistan, into Karachi.

The liquor was being brought in six vehicles. It was seized during search of the vehicles. “The seized liquor is worth around Rs5.7 million,” the sources said.