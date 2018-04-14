Huge potential of Pakistani meat exists in UAE market: TDAP

Staff Reporter

Lahore

There is a huge potential of Pakistani meat in the UAE markets and our exporters need to comply with the international standardization in order to sustain their business capabilities with their counterpart companies exporting to United Arab Emirates. Mian Riaz Ahmad, Director General, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) stated this while addressing a seminar held here on Friday under the auspices of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan.

“It is a matter of satisfaction that UAE has recently lifted ban on poultry import from Pakistan which has augmented a handsome opportunity to our exporters”, the DG said and hoped that with the public and private sector mutual efforts will help in generating the pace of rapid economic development of the country. The Emerging Pakistan initiative is aimed at marketing Pakistani products in the international markets in perspective of enhancing the commerce and trade of the country, the DG asserted.

Meanwhile, the guest speaker of the seminar, Safwan Abdulla Ishaq, Principal Food Trade Hygiene Officer Food Safety Department, Dubai apprised the participants of the seminar about the rules and procedures pertaining to the exports to UAE. He enlightened the audience about the obstacles which the exporting firms have to face while exporting their products to UAE.