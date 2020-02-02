Huge potential exists in Pakistan’s tourism industry: Asad Majeed

Observer Report

New York

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Asad Majeed Khan saids that Pakistan offers immense and vastly diverse tourism opportunities and there are huge potential exists in coutry’s tourism industry.

The Ambassador expressed these remarks while addressing as a Chief Guest in the Gilgit-Baltistan Cultural Event organized by Sonny Wattan Gilgit Baltistan USA, held recently in New York. The event was aimed at highlighting the tourism potential of Pakistan with a special focus on Gilgit-Baltistan. The event featured Gilgit-Baltistan’s cultural dances and musical performances. A collection of handicrafts, gemstones and jewelry of the region were also showcased.

Further in his remarks, Ambassador Khan highlighted immense and vastly diverse tourism opportunities offered by Pakistan. He said that Pakistan has embarked on a deliberate, forward-looking and whole-of-government approach to encourage tourism.

We have taken a number of steps in the recent past including liberalizing visas, building new infrastructure and investment in e-commerce, among others. This, along with the improved security structure, not only has attracted the attention of foreign media and international bloggers/ v-loggers but has also resulted in improvement of the travel advisory by a number of countries, he underscored.

“Last week, the State Department has revised its Travel Advisory for Pakistan, acknowledging the improved security environment and infrastructure development in major cities of Pakistan, particularly Islamabad. This is in continuation of similar revisions made by a number of other important countries including UK, Canada, France, Portugal, Norway and others,” he added. Availing this opportunity, Ambassador also drew attention of the audience towards the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and the significance of the upcoming Kashmir Solidarity Day on Febraury 5th.