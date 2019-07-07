Huge outside..!

Many years ago I took my German- Shepherd, over a year old, to where the stray dogs where. Now let me tell you, a German- Shepherd at a year is full grown and nearly double the size of other dogs. I pitied the little creatures outside, till I noticed my huge fellow was shivering not with excitement but fear, and suddenly realized it didn’t know how big it was, he still thought he was a little pup and was trembling with apprehension.

U. S. President Calvin Coolidge did not always live in the White House. As Vice-President, he became President upon the death of Warren G. Harding and for a time, he remained where he had been living – in the third-floor suite of nearby Willard Hotel.

Once in the middle of the night, the new President awoke to see an intruder going through his clothes. He watched as the thief first removed a wallet then unhooked a watch chain. Coolidge calmly spoke up from the darkness: “About that watch, I wish you wouldn’t take that.” The startled man, gaining his voice, asked, “Why?” “I’m very fond of that watch. It means a great deal to me. Take it near the window and read what is engraved on the back of it.”

The burglar read: “Presented to Calvin Coolidge, Speaker of the House, by the Massachusetts General Court.” And now he was more surprised! “Are you President Coolidge?” he asked. He evidently did not think he’d find the President sleeping in a hotel! “Yes, I am! Why are you doing this son?” The young man explained that he and a friend had spent all of their money and had no money to pay the hotel bill or pay for train passage back to school.

Coolidge added up the room rate and two rail tickets. It came to $32.

That may not sound like much now, but it was a considerable sum then. “Son, you’re a nice boy. You’re better than you are acting but you’re starting down the wrong road. Just remember who you are. I’ll give you the $32 as a loan, and I expect you to pay me back.” The youth thanked him. Coolidge then advised him to leave by the same window he used to enter the room, as secret service agents were sure to be patrolling the hallway. The President’s notes show that the young man was indeed better than he was acting. He repaid the $32 loan in full.

Isn’t it true that there is more in us than we know. If we can be made to see it, perhaps, for the rest of our lives, we will be unwilling to settle for less.”

How many of us act like a little pup my frightened dog acted that day when we are actually huge outside?