Huge number of smuggled cigarette seized

In line with the anti-smuggling drive being pursued by Deputy Collector Customs Sukkur, Kaleem Ullah Wagan in another successful raid near Jaccababad check post seized smuggled foreign-made cigarettes worth over Rs 38 lacs.

The raids was conducted on information that a huge number of foreign-made cigarettes are being illegally brought into region.

Special teams were constituted by the Collector Customs Khalid Jamali under the supervision of Deputy Collector Customs Sukkur for carrying out these raids.

The seized cigarettes include Pine light, Gala society, Gitanoes, Blondes, Bahman Lights, 99, Balton and New York—APP

