Huge majority

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Asif Kirmani on Thursday has claimed that PML-N will win general elections 2018 with thumping majority with the support of masses to form next government in the country. Talking to private news channel, Asif Kirmani said that PML-N is contesting 2018 general elections from all over the country with full preparations. He said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif served the people, adding people would reward PML (N) for its performance and service by casting vote for it.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp