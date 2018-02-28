Huge incentives for film industry

THE first ever film and cultural policy was announced on Monday at the conclusion of a three-day National Artistes Convention and CPEC Cultural Caravan by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Mariam Aurangzeb. The incentives envisage formally according to the status of an industry to the film, establishment of finance fund and film academy, building of film studios, restoration of the directorate of films and publications and abolition of duty on import of film equipment, film censor fee and sales tax and inclusion of artistes in the health scheme.

Since assuming the office of MoS for Information & Broadcasting, Mariam Aurangzeb has made strenuous efforts to reach this stage of recognising film as a full-fledged industry. For the policy formulation, she also held wide-ranging consultations with relevant stakeholders in Karachi and other cities. We understand that measures announced in the policy will go a long way in reviving our film industry and like other industries also contribute to the national economy besides providing healthy and positive entertainment to the people. In recent times, we have seen educated people coming in the field of film making and producing some blockbusters, which managed to pull crowd to the cinemas and also did good business. But still the number of quality films being produced in the country are far less when compared with other regional countries. There was a time when a hundred or so films were produced annually in our country but now the figure has come down to mere six or seven. Without making any compromise on the quality and subject of the film, we expect that the policy will encourage more people to invest and take forward the industry. Undeniably it is the first time that a government has come forward to patronise the film industry and now the responsibility lies with our talented artistes’ community to demonstrate their talent and skills in conformity with their professional ethos and our cultural identity to make the industry a success story. By producing quality work, the industry can attract viewers not only in Pakistan but in other countries as well especially the Gulf where a large number of people from South Asia are residing. This will also project positive image of Pakistan.

