Huge cache of arms recovered from MQM-L’s unit office in Karachi

KARACHI : Rangers officers on Thursday night recovered huge cache of arms from unit office of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in Karachi.

According to details, Rangers conducted a raid at the office and seized the weapons that were hidden underground. The officers also launched search operation to collect more evidence.

Director General Rangers lauded the performance of the department and appreciated the officers over their timely action.

Earlier, Rangers confiscated a huge quantity of arms and ammunition allegedly belonging to the MQM-L from Orangi Town area of Karachi. The law enforcement agency conducted a raid on an MQM-London office situated on the back side of a public park in Orangi Town Sector Seven-C area on intelligence reports and recovered large quantity of weapons dumped in a store.

On November 25, 2015, at least 10 workers were arrested after Rangers raided office at Korangi 2.5 Number.

Orignally published by INP